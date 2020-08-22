U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

PRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Auto Parts Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Auto Parts Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.78 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes bought 5,150 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,220 shares of company stock worth $221,838 and sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

