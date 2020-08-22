Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.49.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
