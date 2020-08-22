Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.