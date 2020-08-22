TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

