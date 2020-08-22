Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.