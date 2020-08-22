Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

