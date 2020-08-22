Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,548 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Moody’s by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after purchasing an additional 257,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Moody’s by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 371,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

NYSE MCO opened at $284.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

