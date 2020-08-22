Trexquant Investment LP Sells 110,095 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,095 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AES opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

