Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,008 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

