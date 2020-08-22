Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 21,074 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 311,716 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.