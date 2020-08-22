Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $946,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.