Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.