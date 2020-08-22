Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 440,635 shares in the company, valued at $54,528,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $210.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.71. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.