Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.18 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

GBIL stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52.

