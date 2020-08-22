Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.04 Million in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,644. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.41.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.