Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Trupanion worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,157.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $31,576.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,817.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $937,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,962.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,931. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

