Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $50.35 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

