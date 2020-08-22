Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,810 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.49, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

