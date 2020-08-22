Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 28,151 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 57.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 288,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of TPR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.