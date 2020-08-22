Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.93. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Trevena by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

