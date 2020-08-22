Traders Buy Large Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 37,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 9,785 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sabre by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 109.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabre by 152.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.