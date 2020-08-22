Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $153.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

