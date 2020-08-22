Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $634.84

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.84 and traded as high as $649.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 105,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 590.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 634.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.