Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $634.84

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.84 and traded as high as $649.00. Tracsis shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 105,460 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 590.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 634.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

