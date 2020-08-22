Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 345.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE TM opened at $133.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.