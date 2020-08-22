TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.88. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 45,609,557 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

