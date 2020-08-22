THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Update

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of THL Credit stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. THL Credit has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in THL Credit by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in THL Credit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,937,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 311,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in THL Credit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in THL Credit by 17.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on THL Credit from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

