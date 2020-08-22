Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $438.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $428.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $429.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

