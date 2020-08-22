the Rubicon Project (MGNI) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ: MGNI) is one of 61 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare the Rubicon Project to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for the Rubicon Project and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project Competitors 1010 3458 6854 323 2.56

the Rubicon Project presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 0.16%. Given the Rubicon Project’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million -$25.48 million -19.92 the Rubicon Project Competitors $8.01 billion $1.55 billion 79.53

the Rubicon Project’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% the Rubicon Project Competitors -11.51% -61.23% -6.18%

Summary

the Rubicon Project peers beat the Rubicon Project on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

