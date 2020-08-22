Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 701,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $18,221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 565,892 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

