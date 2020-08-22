Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.25. Talon Metals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 176,375 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.