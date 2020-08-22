Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $470,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 741,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,622,670.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,948. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.