T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

