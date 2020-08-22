SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SYMRISE AG/ADR stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

