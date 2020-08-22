[email protected] Capital PLC (LON:SYME) insider Dominic White bought 220,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200,000 ($2,876,192.97).

Shares of SYME stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Friday. [email protected] Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

About [email protected] Capital

[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.

