SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 21.0% in July

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on STKL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in SunOpta by 146.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SunOpta by 41.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,024,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SunOpta by 126.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

