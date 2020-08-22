Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1,101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $993.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $976.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $861.39. Straumann has a 1 year low of $575.00 and a 1 year high of $1,055.60.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

