Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,051% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

MRSN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

