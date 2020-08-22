Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $7.55

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.70 to $7.55 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ocean Yield ASA from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

