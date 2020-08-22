Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 888,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Steven Madden stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 57.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

