State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $945,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,797 shares of company stock worth $2,231,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

