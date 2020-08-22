State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

