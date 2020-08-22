State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 204,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

