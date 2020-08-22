State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Trane worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the second quarter valued at $1,505,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Trane by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trane by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $117.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

