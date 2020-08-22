State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 128,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

