State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.