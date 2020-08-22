State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 92,931 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,931 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 77,826 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $318,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,983,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,331,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $201,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,009,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,465 shares of company stock valued at $93,312,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

