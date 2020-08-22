State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,225 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $203.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day moving average is $167.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $204.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

