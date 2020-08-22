State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,482 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NYSE:WY opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

