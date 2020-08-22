State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $23.96 Million in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,078,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,955,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $73,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $94,311,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,712,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.