State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $32.02 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 146,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 246,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,236,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

EQR opened at $54.69 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

