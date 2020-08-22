State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.01 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PPL worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.